This International Women’s Day just got more special! After a thunderous response to the teaser of the Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina, the makers have now launched the theatrical trailer of the badminton champion, Saina Nehwal. The film tells the story of an Indian girl – Nehwal who dared to not only dream but also achieves it all. Featuring Parineeti in the lead, the film is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar,

A while ago, the makers of the biopic unveiled the trailer of the film on Youtube and we are impressed with the 2minutes 48 seconds video. Right from the moment her parents enrolled her into a badminton class to the time she became the world’s No. 1 champion and beyond the trailer has it all.

Not just the ups, the trailer of Saina also shed light on the problems she faced in achieving the title of becoming India’s No. 1 female badminton player. It shows her family life and the work and dedication she put into the sport. Check out the trailer below:

Talking about Saina, director Amole Gupte said, “Saina has inspired millions of women out there and is a true example of a strong female icon in the country today and Parineeti has put a lot of effort to represent Saina authentically.”

Saina Nehwal says, “Everything is quite surreal. What I have achieved in life is all due to the constant support of my family. It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we met. I wish the team all the best for the film and hope everyone leaves the theatre with dreams.”

Parineeti Chopra, who plays the lead in the film said, “It’s a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I’m overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar also spoke about the film, saying, “Saina is a film not just about Saina Nehwal’s journey to success but also about every woman who fights to achieve her dream and her undying spirit at all odds.”

Saina traces the journey of the ace Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal, who with her never-give-up spirit inspired billions across the globe. Saina’s story is not just aspirational but also inspirational for the youth. The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar & Front Foot Pictures’ Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah. It releases on March 26, 2021.

