Saina Nehwal Biopic has been in talks for a long time now. The film was announced with Shraddha Kapoor in the title role. She had even started training for the character but eventually, things didn’t work out and she left the film. Later Parineeti Chopra came on board and now the film is finally ready to release.

Advertisement

The first look poster and teaser of the film released yesterday along with which the makers announced the released date of the film titled ‘Saina’. While the poster only showed a hand of Parineeti Chopra as she gets ready to serve, it has some little details to notice. The title ‘Saina’ is written in a Shuttlecock like font. Also, there’s a tricoloured wrist band that Parineeti as Saina is wearing.

Then the teaser also nicely creates the build-up before the trailer as it shows some interesting details with intriguing background music. Parineeti Chopra is shown in a blink of an eye moment but the dialogue before the end, “Saamne koi bhi ho main to bas maar dugi” sets the stage amazingly.

Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina will hit cinemas on March 26.

The Saina teaser has made a debut in our How’s The Hype? section now and all of you can vote down below to share your excitement with us.

Polls How much did you like the first look teaser & poster of Saina? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Bachchan Pandey New Still Ft. Kriti Sanon & Akshay Kumar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube