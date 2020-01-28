Akshay Kumar’s Second Poster From Bachchan Pandey On How’s The Hype: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a great year at the box office last year and 2020 looks no less for him. The actor has a lineup of amazing upcoming films and one of the many projects that he has signed is Bachchan Pandey. The 2021 release film enthralled everyone with its announcement and now Akshay has even revealed the second poster of the film.

The second poster will really pique your excitement for the release of Akshay film. The actor’s look is something quite new and dark and it will stay with you once you see it. One damaged eye, an untidy beard and gold chains complete the look and it is now making it to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ poll.

Earlier, the first look which came out back in July 2019 featured Akshay donning a South Indian look. He’s seen wearing a black lungi along with gold jewellery around his neck and the weapon ‘Nan Chaku’ in his hand.

Rate the buzz of the second poster and let us know whether you liked Akshay Kumar’s look in the poll below.

Akshay Kumar’s Poster From Bachchan Pandey On How’s The Hype: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

