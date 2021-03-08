Since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away under mysterious circumstances in June last year, an NCB investigation regarding the usage of drugs in Bollywood has been underway. As per a recent report, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid in Goa, and a peddler with links to the actor has been taken into custody.

As per a report, one Maharaj Shah and two foreign nationals have also been arrested by the NCB during the raids in the coastal state of India.

ANI took to Twitter a while ago and shared that the NCB has arrested a drug peddler who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput. The news agency wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Three persons including one person who was providing drugs to Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput have been arrested by NCB in Goa: Sameer Wankhede, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai.”

An official of the Narcotics Control Bureau was quoted by IANS saying, “We have arrested one Maharaj Shah from Miramar in Panaji and two foreign nationals as part of our raids.”

A while earlier, ANI had revealed that the NCB Mumbai officials were conducting raids at several places in Goa. During these said raids, the agency stated that a massive amount of drugs had been recovered, and some peddlers were taken into custody. The NCB is expected to issue a formal statement later today with regards to the simultaneous raids which have been conducted by the central agency since Sunday.

Regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the drug angle, many Bollywood personalities were probed by the NCB. While actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others were called in time and time again to record their statement, the late actor’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty was put behind bars. She was let out on bail after a month.

