Mithun Chakraborty took the nation by storm on Sunday after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mega show at Kolkata’s iconic brigade parade ground. His speech was surely something that grabbed everyone’s attention so much that it paved the way for a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

The National Award-winning actor arrived at the ground at around 12 noon and was welcomed by the BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargi and other state leaders. Keep scrolling down to check some of the best and funniest memes.

Stating that he is a proud Bengali, Mithun Chakraborty said that he knows the people of Bengal love him for his dialogues and went on to recite some of the popular ones from his movies. Referring to himself as a “cobra”, Chakraborty can be heard saying in the clip, “I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan — Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo).”

Well, it was after this statement of Mithun Chakraborty that the Twitterati’s set out in action. Check out the memes below:

#mithunchakraborty hiding from ED & IT after joining BJP! You can someday find him in a CD.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FNfvDsEUCs — पौने दो आँखवाला (@PONEDO_AANKH) March 7, 2021

KING cobra to Mithun : pic.twitter.com/RwFU69w73h — Rohit Sajwan (@Pahadibhulaa) March 7, 2021

Well, we just cannot get over these memes, and we are sure that you all too must have had a hearty laugh session, right?

Last month, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had met Mithun Chakraborty at his residence, which triggered speculation in political circles. Bhagwat called on Chakraborty at his bungalow in the suburban Madh area of Malad west, fuelling theories of the star’s comeback to active politics after a five-year hiatus.

However, Mithun had denied all rumours of his return to politics but added that Bhagwat, whom he recently met in Uttar Pradesh, had paid him a return visit. Earlier, the duo also met in Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters are located.

What do you think about these memes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

