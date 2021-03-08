From a bubbly girl in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Band Baaja Baaraat to serious characters in Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, Zero and more, Anushka Sharma has proved her versatility. The actress who recently embraced motherhood has been in the film industry for 13 years in the capacity of an actress and well as producer.

Almost all the characters she played to date were strong women who knew what they wanted and will do the needful to get it. And since launching her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, in 2015, Anushka has backed one strong female-led story after another.

On the occasion of women’s day, Anushka Sharma got candid about producing women-led films. While in conversation with Mid-Day, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress also spoke about the initial days of her career and not wanting to be labelled an arm candy. She said, “I have been conscious enough to select roles that I felt could contribute towards changing the portrayal of women on screen. I was done seeing myself as an accessory. I vowed that as a producer, I will not allow women to be depicted regressively. It took a lot of self-belief, but it was liberating to do this for myself.”

Talking about the films made by her production house, Clean Slate Films, Anushka Sharma said, “Movies have the power to impact change and help people determine what is right and wrong. By being clear about how we will depict women in cinema, we can alter the mindset of people, and shatter age-old beliefs and customs. My film choices and productions are a testimony to the fact that I’m committed to sparking a conversation in society about equality, self-respect and empowerment.”

Clean Slate Filmz has produced several women empowered films, including NH10 (2015) and Bulbbul (2010). While NH10 spoke about a woman raising her voice against honour killing, Bulbbul was based on the folklore of a blood-thirsty witch from a feminist gaze. Her upcoming show Mai, featuring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead, is centred around a mother who accidentally gets sucked into the world of violence and power.

We are proud of you, Anushka Sharma!

