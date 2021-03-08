A lot of Bollywood celebrities are embracing parenthood this year including Bollywood’s star couples Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan. On this Women’s Day, the skipper took to his Instagram to wish his wife and daughter on the occasion and Bebo gave a glimpse of her newborn son on Instagram too.

Anushka-Virat welcomed their baby girl early in January and Kareena-Saif welcomed their son in February.

Sharing the picture of Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika on his Instagram, Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note that read, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

Aww, how cute is that picture. Mommy, Anushka is glowing with Vamika.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the first glimpse of his son with a caption that read, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️#InternationalWomensDay”

That’s one perfect click!

There’s so much love pouring in at Virat Kohli’s picture of Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s.

Meanwhile, the world is celebrating International Women’s Day today and Bollywood celebrities are sharing pictures on this special day thanking women in their respective lives.

Did y’all like Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures on Women’s Day? Tell us in the comments below.

