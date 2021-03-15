The teaser of Anand Pandit’s ‘Chehre’ has received an over-powering response from the audience, and now they are eagerly waiting for the trailer to roll out.

Starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead and directed by Rumy Jafry, the trailer of the film is all set to meet the audience on 18th March 2021.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have now released Amitabh Bachchan’s fascinating solo poster. The megastar’s dapper and flamboyant look in the film has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced.

Although the makers have kept the narrative of the film under the wrap, it would be really exciting to watch Amitabh Bachchan playing opposite Emraan Hashmi. Also, Chehre marks the duo’s first film together.

Chehre’s teaser has already promised an intense plot and considering this to be Amitabh Bachchan’s first film of 2021, the entire industry is very much thrilled about it.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, “Chehre” also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 9th April 2021.

