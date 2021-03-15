Asha Parekh was one of the top superstars of her time and era. Eternally beautiful and graceful, the veteran actress ruled our hearts for over four decades and have given us some incredible movies to remember her by. The 78-year-old lived a single life because she had fallen for a married man i.e. Nazir Hussain.

Once in an interview, Parekh revealed the reason behind staying single all her life.

In a conversation with Verve, Asha Parekh said, “I know I admitted to being in love with Nasir Hussain in The Hit Girl, but as much as I loved him, I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own.”

The actress continued and said, “Make no mistake, it wasn’t like I didn’t want to get married. In fact, my mother was very keen on it and had even assembled my trousseau in advance. I met my share of boys but the end result was always the same – they weren’t the right kind of men for me.”

Asha Parekh further added, “Over time, my mother also gave up her dream of seeing me as a bride because whomever she showed my horoscope to would say my marriage wouldn’t be a successful one. It was not the kind of thing I believed in, but it did grant me some semblance of peace.”

Sharing her perspective on today’s generation on love, the veteran actress said, “Today, people are falling in love and getting out of it without so much as a decent conversation about it because they don’t have tolerance. Marriage is not all rainbows and butterflies; you have to give in to your partner’s whims every now and then, and that’s a two-way street. I feel that today’s youngsters burn out too fast and call it quits over trivial issues, which shouldn’t be the case.”

Asha Parekh concluded by saying, “People mistake the thrill of an early love for a relationship that is capable of braving storms and get disillusioned when they find out that their partner isn’t perfect. Polygamy is becoming quite commonplace today and for someone like me who believes that love is eternal and all-encompassing, it is quite shocking. Maybe we are evolving as a species or maybe we’ve just forgotten how to love.”

