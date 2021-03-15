After pregnancy rumours, Gauahar Khan seems to have landed in a legal soup now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR against the actress for not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the actress went on a shoot for her film in spite of testing positive for Covid-19. BMC had shared a picture of the FIR but the name of the celebrity was blurred. This led to many speculate who the actor could be.

No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

As reported by Indian Express, Gauahar Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asked to quarantined, but it seems she comply with the rules and went ahead for shooting. “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station,” A BMC official said to the publication.

S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police said to the publication, “An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official.” Following this, the BMC tweeted, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav. The actress recently lost her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, due to age-related illness. Apart from that, she was also seen in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Fever and Begum Jaan.

Khan also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 3 and Bigg Boss Season 7. She even participated as a senior contestant in Bigg Boss 14.

