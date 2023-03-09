Neetu Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who has given several memorable performances in her films like Yaarana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Jaani Dushman and many more. The actress is now making headlines for bringing a new ride home. Scroll down to know more.

The veteran actor made her comeback with a minor role in Love Aaj Kal (2009) after three decades. She has appeared in several films since then and her latest outing was Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor has brought new wheels for herself. The veteran actress added a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV to her collection worth Rs 2.92 core (ex-showroom). She joined the Maybach club with Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars MH (@landmarkcarsmh)

Talking about her brand new car, the luxury German car packs a gigantic 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine can achieve 557bhp and 730NM of torque, and with the help of a hybrid engine, it can achieve 22hp and 250NM torque more. It’s a four-wheel drive with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Neetu Kapoor’s new car has 360-degree cameras, all-ventilated and heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a refrigerated compartment, air suspensions, a high-quality sound system, a digital instrument cluster, a big infotainment system and a lot more.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 boasts luxurious interiors that provide a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience. The car also has various advanced technology features, such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, and a voice-controlled virtual assistant.

Neetu Kapoor is often spotted in some of the most expensive cars. Her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also own expensive cars like Audi, BMW and many more in their garages.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Work With Kriti Sanon! Filmmakers, Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News