Govinda was only 21 when he fell in love with his wife Sunita Ahuja. But what has left many shocked is that she was only 15. Yes, you heard that right! It was an unconventional kind of romance and the veteran star now speaks up about how he feared, he would be termed a child molester! Scroll below for all the details.

It would come across as a shock to many but Sunita was given a challenge to impress the veteran star by a relative. Owing to this, she tried her best to woo the Coolie No 1 actor for as long as a year before they finally began dating. But their age gap seemed a matter of concern for the longest time. At the time of their marriage, Govinda was 24 while his partner was only 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling it all in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda began, “Itni zyada yeh choti thi aur modern thi toh main darr raha tha ki aaj ki tareekh mein iss age mein log pyar karne lageinge toh kahenge child molestor. She was 15, I was 21 (She was very young and modern. I was scared of being called a child molester for dating her.)”

He continued, “Toh bahut chote the hum log. Toh maine kaha ‘aap bahut choti hai, pata hai ki kya keh rahi ho?’ She said ‘haan mujhe sab pata hai aur main chah rahi hoon ki… I love you’. Mujhe aisa laga yeh bahut choti hai yaar, yeh kya keh rahi hai (We were both young, I even told her ‘you are so young, do you even know what you are saying’ but she said she knows everything, and said I love you to me’).”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. The couple is blessed with two children – Yashvardan and Tina.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets Massively Trolled As Netizens Call Her ‘Nashedi’ For Her ‘Crazy’ Antics During Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’s Screening: “Uorfi Lite”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News