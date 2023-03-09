Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become one of the most loved and adorable couples of B- Town. After dating each other for almost three years, the couple finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, & restored our faith in true love. Well, ever since they got married, they never miss a chance to make headlines whenever they step out together and they are often asked about each other by paps, but this time it was Varun Dhawan who teased Kiara with Sid’s name and left her blushing in public.

Kiara and Varun share a great equation, and Varun is one such friend who never leaves a chance to tease his friends Be it, Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon, Varun is like a true best friend who knows when to tease his friend. Recently, in a viral video, he can be seen making Kiara embarrassed at an event by singing a song on Sidharth’s name & took a funny dig at her.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani who worked together in Jug Jug Jeeyo are friends. Just like any other friend, Varun didn’t leave a chance to tease her publically by asking Kiara, “Bhaiya kaise hai?”. In a viral video, Varun is singing a song on Sid’s name and funnily asks her about him and left her embarrassed. On asking bhaiya kaise hai, she candidly replied, “Badhiya hai.” Now, only your best buddy can do that you, isn’t it?

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next release Bawaal which will also star Janhvi Kapoor in a lead role. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kartik Aaryan. Interestingly, the duo is collaborating for the second time after delivering the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comments section about the fun banter of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the comments section below. Didn’t it remind you of your best friend?

