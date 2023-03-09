Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood, but more than his professional life, his personal life made the headlines, especially his love life. The actor married Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony last year and welcomed their daughter Raha in November. Ranbir, after ages, returned to the rom-com genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. While promoting the film, he opened up about how heartbroken he was after his breakup, and Alia allegedly helped him overcome it. Scroll below to know what he said!

Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. However, RK and DP have no bad blood between them. The former couple continued to work together after their breakup. Although Deepika previously opened up that she was deeply affected by the split. But that’s all in the past; they have all come a long way with their respective partners.

In the recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the host asked Ranbir Kapoor whether he felt to have found purpose after falling in love. RK revealed that he did, and when he was further asked that whether he ever felt broken and shattered over a breakup in the past. The versatile actor agreeing to that gave the nod. However, he immediately gave it a touch of humour by adding a Munna Bhai MBBS reference, saying, “Phir mohalle me Aishwarya aai.”

Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan, in the interview. There he also shared about a moment when his mother, Neetu Kapoor went through a difficult time after she caught him smoking a cigarette. He shared that he never saw his mother feel so devastated before. Ranbir further said that he did feel bad for her but eventually she gave up on him like other parents. Check out the full interview on YouTube.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in the theatres on 8th March. Now he will be seen in Animal romancing Rashmika Mandanna, which Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is helming.

