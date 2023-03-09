Bollywood heartthrob and new dad Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar hit the big screens on Wednesday, is not a confrontational person in real life and would let lies just pass as he believes in forgiving people.

Talking to IANS about letting lies slide and moving forward, Ranbir said: “I don’t have a big ego. I am a very understanding person.”

“If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget,” Ranbir Kapoor added.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal, which also features Parineeti Chopra.

