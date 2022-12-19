The multi-hypenated Boman Irani, known for his legendary performance as Dr. Asthana, commemorates 19 years of one of his favourite movies, “Munna Bhai MBBS.” The comedy-drama film that the one and only Rajkumar Hirani directed is unquestionably one of the best films which went on to win the 2004 National Film Award for Best Popular Film and several Filmfare awards.

Boman Irani, who portrayed the eccentric Dr. Asthana, is still adored and remembered by the fans. The actor, who plays a dean in a negative light, helps to establish a very strong and important influence thanks to his powerhouse acting abilities. There were times when fans couldn’t help but adore him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boman Irani reflects on his experience, saying, “Munna Bhai MBBS has been an extraordinarily special film for me. I knew the character of Dr. Asthana would be different for me, but I was willing to take a chance. I’m glad I did because my fans still remember me and value my performance even years after it was first released.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Raj Kumar Hirani’s, Dunki which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Released on December 19, 2003, Munna Bhai MBBS starred Sanjay Dutt as the titular character alongside Arshad Warsi as Circuit, Sunil Dutt as Munna’s father, Gracy Singh as Dr. Suman ‘Chinki’ Asthana, Boman Irani as Dr. Jagdish J. (J dot) Asthana and more.

Must Read: Salman Khan Reacts To Ranveer Singh’s Quirky Fashion Choices: “Isko Yeh Bhi Nahi Keh Sakte Ki Isko Kuch Bhi Pehnao

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News