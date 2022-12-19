The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grills actress Rakul Preet Singh on Monday in connection with a four-year-old drug case involving trafficking, consumption and money-laundering.

Rakul Preet Singh was issued the summons by the ED on Friday, and has accordingly appeared before the agency on Monday.

This is the second time that Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case. Last year also her statement was recorded by the ED.

“The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency today. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter,” said a source.

The anti-money laundering agency has been probing the drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years. A high-end drugs cartel was busted in 2017 by the Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department. The racket indulged in supplying LSD and MDMA and other high-end narcotics. On this basis, the present case was lodged by the ED. The ED found that money from that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

