Thalapathy Vijay will be looking for a roaring comeback with his upcoming film, Varisu. The film is scheduled to release during Pongal and Sankranti in 2023. Lately, the film made it to the news for a not-so-good reason and now, there’s an update about the same. Keep reading to know.

For the unversed, Vijay‘s film is being backed by renowned distributor and producer Dil Raju. It will be released in multiple languages and the Telugu dubbed version is considered to be important from the box office point of view. Raju is ensuring a grand release in Telugu states for this Vijay’s film and over the same, the Telugu Film Producer’s Council had recently raised an objection.

As per the Telugu Film Producers Council, Varisu’s Telugu dubbed version shouldn’t be released during Sankranti as Dil Raju himself had supported the idea that during the Sankranti festival original Telugu films should be given priority in Telugu states. So the council has appealed to exhibitors that priority should be given to Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which also releases during the same period.

Now, there’s a twist in the tale as some Telugu exhibitors themselves are favouring Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (dubbed Telugu version) over Telugu biggies- Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, reports TrackTollywood.com. The reason behind the same is said to be the high prices quoted for Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna films. Many also feel that Vijay’s film has a family-friendly theme, which might work during Sankranti.

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay’s films have worked well in the Telugu states. So, Varisu isn’t looking like a risky choice for exhibitors. Let’s see how much it dominates over the other two biggies.

