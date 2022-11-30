Rana Daggubati is a South megastar who has given massive hits to the film industry. However, it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali that gave him an immense amount of popularity. Rana has worked in Bollywood as well, and recently he took a jibe at the audience who first used to mock South Indian films but have now accepted the language and the movies. Scroll below to get the scoop.

There has always been a debate about which film industry is better- is it the Hindi industry or the South industry. And there hasn’t been any conclusive answer yet. Well, over the years, we have seen more acceptance of South Indian movies among the audience, and now Rana has addressed it.

From the Baahubali franchise to RRR, Pushpa, Kantara and now Varisu and so many other big projects coming in, people are going bonkers about South Indian films. However, there was a time when people used to mock these regional language movies and would take a jibe at the plots. Now, in a media conversation, Rana Daggubati opened up about it.

In conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rana Daggubati can be heard saying, taking a dig at those people, “5 saal pehle aap kya bolte the yeh South ki picture yeh kya dekhunga.. aap joke maare na kabhi kabhi you have made a joke na. Today you people run and watch a South film. Welcome to the world sir.” Check out the video here:

As soon as the video was shared on their Instagram page, netizens reacted to it. One of them commented “Bollywood walo ke muh pe tamacha mar ke chala gaya 🙊” while another one penned, “South movie is better than Bollywood movie.” Third one wrote, “Not only bollywood public ke upar bhi tamacha hai jo pahele south ki movies ka mazak udate the…..🙌👏🔥🔥.”

On the other hand, a few of the netizens even trolled Rana Daggubati for saying this. One such comment can be read as “Vo toh abhi bhi bolte hai😂, jisme goli ke 2 tukde kar dete hai 😂😂, ya goli se tej bhag leta hai hero😂😂, no offence, spread love😍” while another one commented, “And now South industry has also lost its track. Now it’s also building it’s disaster, like Bollywood.”

