Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is all set to hit theatres in January 2023. The film has the advantage of Sankranthi and Pongal festivities which are expected to boost the box office potential. However, the Telugu Film Producers Council has objected to the film’s release and it’s due to an agreement made by producer Dil Raju in 2019. Keep reading to know more.

Vijay’s film is clashing with two Telugu highly-anticipated releases – Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with its dubbed Telugu version. As Dil Raju is backing Vijay‘s film and ensuring a big release in Telugu states, the Telugu Film Producers Council feels that it might affect original Telugu films in securing a good screen count.

Objecting to Varisu’s release, the Telugu Film Producer’s Council has released a statement. It mentions that Dil Raju himself agreed in 2019 that original Telugu films should be given a free window during Sankranthi and Dussehra. Through this statement, the council has requested exhibitors in Telugu states to give preference to original Telugu films during the aforementioned festivals. As per the statement, it’s clear that the council wants theatre owners to keep Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy as their first priority.

Check out the statement below:

Only Telugu straight films should be given preference during Sankranthi & Dussehra – #TFPC #Tollywood pic.twitter.com/1v6HsgviQK — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) November 13, 2022

As Dil Raju had agreed, let’s see if his Varisu sticks to the original release date or gets shifted to another date.

Meanwhile, Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is making buzz for all the right reasons. Recently, its first track titled ‘Ranjithame’ was unveiled featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika. It’s already a chartbuster and garnered a whopping 15 million views in less than 19 hours of being released on YouTube.

