January 2023 to witness some high voltage clashes at the box office. One of those is between Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both are releasing during the period of Sankranti and Pongal. The latest we hear is about the Megastar’s next and its pre-release theatrical business. Keep reading to know more.

Just a few days back, it was learnt that Chiru‘s next has scored an edge over Balayya’s next in the Rayalaseema region in terms of pre-release business. That’s something to cheer for, but if we look at the bigger picture, there’s sad news for the Megastar’s fans. Considered to be one of the legends in the Tollywood industry, Chiru’s upcoming film has failed to even hit 100 crores in pre-release business.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Waltair Veerayya has locked a deal of 15 crores from the Ceeded or Rayalaseema region. Andhra’s ratio is 42 crores, while Nizam’s is 22 crores. The overall pre-release theatrical business from Telugu states stands at 79 crores. The combined value from the rest of India and international circuits is said to be 16 crores. So, the overall business stands at 95 crores, thus just missing the 100 crore mark.

Waltair Veerayya’s underwhelming pricing is due to Chiranjeevi’s back-to-back box office failures. Even his last film Godfather failed to garner impressive numbers through pre-release theatrical deals.

Meanwhile, Waltair Veerayya will have a special song featuring Urvashi Rautela. Sources had earlier disclosed that the film will have a mass number featuring both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja which was shot recently in Hyderabad. Now, sources say that the movie will also have a special song shot on megastar Chiranjeevi and glamorous diva Urvashi Rautela. The song was shot on a huge set erected for the purpose.

