Actress Rakul Preet Singh talks about her upcoming film ‘Chhatriwali’, which focuses on male contraceptives and safe s*x.

Rakul says: “For me, every film of mine has been special but ‘Chhatriwali’ is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message.”

Rakul plays the role of quality control head in a condom factory. It is shown in the film that though initially, Rakul was somewhere shy about her job, she slowly realised its importance. She understands the relevance of s*x education and takes the responsibility of spreading awareness.

As today(December 1) is World AIDS Day, which is observed to spread awareness about HIV among people, the actress asserts that it is an important day to announce this film as the subject deals with the issues of safe s*x.

“This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness on the importance of safe s*x and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, ‘Chhatriwali’,” adds the actress known for ‘Cuttputlii’, ‘Runway 34‘, ‘Attack’, among others.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Chhatriwali’ features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas. It will be released soon on ZEE5.

