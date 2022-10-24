Pan-Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh has become a target for the trolls once again. And this time is because of her old modelling days. Wondering, what could have happened? Well, scroll below to watch the video from her Miss India days, where she gave a rather shocking answer in her question-answer round.

Rakul often leads the headlines for either her professional achievements or her personal life. She is currently dating Jackky Bhagnani. However, this old video has put a lot of people in a dilemma about the actress’s mentality.

An old video of Rakul Preet Singh has resurfaced on the internet from the time when she had taken part in Miss India in 2011. In the video, Rakul can be seen walking to the dias with Sonu Sood and from the star-studded panelist, Fardeen Khan was seen asking her what would be her reaction if she found out her son was gay.

To this, Rakul Preet Singh said, “Well, if I found out my son was gay I would be shocked, I would rather probably slap him. But then later, I feel choosing your own s*xuality is one’s own decision, and if he wants to go ahead with that I have no problem. As far as I am concerned, I prefer to be straight.”

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, many netizens dropped in the comment section, and while a lot of them slammed Rakul Preet, a few mentioned how she looked a lot like Kiara Advani. One of the comments can be read as, “This…she thinks it’s a choice. And the slap part…why is that shit so normalised in our country :(” Another one wrote, “Maybe this is her way of saying she is bi 😎” One of the internet users commented, “Nothing shocking about this. The amount of homophobia and racism within these “popular” girls even in regular lives is INSANE.”

While another one penned, “So unaware. So uneducated. “I will slap him” Yes, because you normalize violence. “I prefer to be straight” Yes, because you are so brainwashed and close minded. And these people get platforms to voice their opinions. These homophobic comments are made so casually on public platforms. These are the very people who will do anything to be included while causing unsafe environment for people who identify with different identities. This is sick. This is outdated. If her PR lurks here, do let her know how offensive and unaware she is.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Rakul Preet Singh’s answer to the question? Let us know in the comments!

