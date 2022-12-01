Debutante Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan. She will be seen in a very different role in her next project ‘The Virgin Tree’, which also features Sanjay Dutt.

Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev the horror-comedy film’s cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, apart from Palak and Sanjay.

Speaking about starting to shoot for a new film named The Virgin Tree the young actress, Palak Tiwari whose first film is awaiting release, described it as a surreal experience.

“I can’t wait to share screen space with Sanjay Sir. There is so much knowledge he can impart to all of us. Sunny is such a delight to work with. He is so naturally funny and charming on-screen. The whole cast is brilliant,’ Palak Tiwari said while talking about Sanjay Dutt.

The movie is being shot in Pune.

