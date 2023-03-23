Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been facing trouble in their paradise for some time now. And now as per the latest reports, the actress and the musician seem to be still pretty far from reconciling. They kept the netizens entertained with racy details from their love life, hence when their breakup rumours came out they became an online sensation with people jumping to conclusions and speculating things. Scroll below to learn about the latest development in their relationship.

In February, a few days before Valentine’s day, the Transformers actress deleted all pictures of herself with MGK from her social media account and shared a cryptic note. Fox even deleted the account for a brief period and even unfollowed him.

Megan Fox took out her engagement ring at that time and recently when she attended the Oscars Party she was without the ring. Now the US Weekly has reported that Megan and MGK are still working things out. The report stated, “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact.” Their source further said, “They are very hot and cold.”

Megan Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022 but amid the ongoing turmoil they have ‘stalled’ their wedding plans. The source revealed, “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

The report further reveals that during the time when Megan Fox sparked the split rumours before she deleted her Instagram posts, she had a huge fight with MGK and they were in Arizona at that time. She flew back and didn’t stay for his performance the following evening. After that what went down is quite known to all. People assumed that he cheated on Megan with his female guitarist Sophie Loyd but the actress shunned those allegations herself.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were undergoing counselling sessions to deal with bumps they faced in their relationship.

