Megan Fox stirred the internet last month with breakup rumours with her beau Machine Gun Kelly. The actress made her glamorous appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash on Sunday night in LA. But it seems there is trouble in paradise as the actress was spotted alone and without her engagement ring. But what was more interesting was her proximity to an actor which had been noticed by a few onlookers. To find who that mysterious guy is keep scrolling!

For the unversed sometime before Valentine’s day, Fox deleted all her pictures with MGK from her social media. She even deleted her account for a brief period. Fans online speculated that he must have been having an affair with his female guitarist Sophie Loyd. Now, days after the whole drama, it seems Fox enjoyed her time away from MGK for the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Megan Fox adorned the Oscars party in a gorgeous figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and her new red hair. But more than her deep neckline and redhead, what caught the onlookers’ eyes was her proximity to ‘The Recruit’ star Noah Centineo. According to a report in Page Six, some of the bystanders noticed that she was staying close to the actor. Among the onlookers included Chuck James, her agent along with three of her female friends.

One of the eyewitnesses reportedly said, “She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo.” Another commenting on Megan Fox’s proximity to Noah Centineo said, “She looked like a cat who ate canary.” She even ditched her engagement ring, which probably made things more suspicious.

We are quite sure that these are just a few wary comments from bystanders. Noah was reportedly in a relationship with model Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, but the couple sparked split rumours around the summer of last year.

As for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it was last reported that the couple is going through therapy on a regular basis. Earlier, they were even spotted outside a counsellor’s office but later on, they switched to online sessions. Megan was reportedly hurt about what went down between her and MGK but wants to give their relationship a try before reaching a definitive conclusion.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Harder’ Will Smith Jokes Were Chopped Off From Oscars 2023, Confirms Executive Producer Reacting To Last Year’s Slapgate: “…That Should Be Chris Rock, Not Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News