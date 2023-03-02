Behind the glam and shimmer, there is also a dark side of the entertainment industry which is not often talked about, but Megan Fox once proved that she is not afraid to open up about it. The Transformers star has been vocal about her thoughts throughout her time in Hollywood. She once shared her ‘casting couch’ experience and revealed how producers wanted to bed her once she became famous.

Megan made her Hollywood debut with the 2001 film Holiday in the Sun. However, her breakthrough came with the 2007 film Transformers. She further reprised her role in the film’s first sequel in 2009.

Several Hollywood actresses have shared their casting couch experiences when they were offered a role in exchange for s*xual intercourse. Back in 2010, in an interview with British GQ, Meghan Fox revealed that she did not experience the casting couch until after she became a well-known name in the industry.

Megan Fox said, “Any casting couch sh*t I’ve experienced has been since I’ve become famous. It’s really heartbreaking.” She further went on to say, “Some of these people! Like Hollywood legends. You think you’re going to meet them and you’re so excited, like, ‘I believe this person wants to have a conversation with me’ and you get there and you realise that’s not what they want at all.” Fox also mentioned in the chat that she did not agree to any such demands.

Several actresses, from across various industries, have shared their horrific casting couch experiences in the past.

Megan Fox is currently grabbing headlines owing to alleged issues in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. After dating for a few years, the couple got engaged last year. They also shared some mushy posts on Instagram. However, the two are reportedly going through a spat but Megan has confirmed that there is no third-party involvement.

