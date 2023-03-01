Megan Fox and Machine gun Kelly’s relationship has taken a severe hit, and the couple were rumoured to be heading towards a possible breakup after that. Fox and Kelly eventually decided to work things out between themselves and take professional help. Lately, a source close to the couple has given insights about where they are standing now and how things are going between them. Scroll down to know in detail.

Around the time of Valentine’s Day last month, Megan deleted all of her and MGK’s photos together before deactivating her social media account. Before doing that, she even shared a post which indicated that her fiance had been cheating on her. It took the internet by storm; now, let’s see how things are going between them.

After the whole fiasco, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted outside a marriage counsellor’s office in California. Now as per a source via Page Six, it has been revealed that Fox and MGK are “talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom.” The source further revealed, “Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.” They might have decided to do things online because of the fear of being papped.

Megan Fox came back to Instagram a few days ago, and she shared a post to clarify that no third party was involved in their relationship. Earlier, netizens speculated that Machine Gun Kelly might have cheated on her with his female guitarist Sophie Loyd. Megan’s post was probably directed at that, and she even showed her towards Sophie after that.

As per several reports, Megan Fox, despite being upset about the things that underwent between her and MGK, still wants to give it a shot before taking a final decision.

For the unversed, Megan and MGK met in 2020, and after dating for a while, the couple got engaged last year.

