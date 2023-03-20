Megan Fox is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood, who always has her fashion game on point. Whenever she steps, everything starts moving in slow motion very much like in the films. Her hair flips her walk and everything just oozes out glamour. We can do nothing but admire her beauty and get inspired by it. Today we brought you a throwback look at her that will make you all also ardent devotees of the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress. Scroll below to have a look at it as we decode it along the way.

Megan has been in the news lately owing to relationship problems with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The couple is currently going through counselling sessions before reaching a conclusion. The couple is known for their raunchiness and they have been sporty enough to share it with their fans as well.

No need to mention that Megan Fox has thousands of fans and the throwback picture we are talking about has been shared by one such fan account on Twitter. As per the user, Fox was photographed for Basic Magazine. The actress could be seen wearing an all-black ensemble. She wore a bodysuit with a plunging neckline that had stripes on the top half. She wore a long coat over it with flower detailing on one shoulder that is pretty hard to miss. One could say it’s the MVP of the dress, but for us, it’s Megan’s resting bi*ch face.

Sliding through that sleek coat and bodysuit let’s look at her makeup. Megan is sporting a bronzed-up look in this throwback picture with well-contoured facial features. Her eyes have the perfect wings that will take makeup lovers up above in the sky. Megan Fox had eyebrows well-groomed as she gazed at the frame with her mascara-laden eyes. For the lips, she had n*de coloured lip shade with slightly darker toned lip liner outlining her lips. She kept her hair open that rested in the back absolutely not obstructing the view in front. For accessories, Megan wore large golden hoops for earrings.

MEGAN FOX for Basic Magazine pic.twitter.com/MDTpTtTVgp — Women fanpage (@WomenFP) July 24, 2021

What are your thoughts on this racy throwback picture of Megan Fox? Tell us in the comments.

