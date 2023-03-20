Kriti Sanon once said in an interview that black dresses are her go-to option when it comes to fashion. Well, we agree. The actress has donned black outfits for most events recently and has nailed it every single time. Keeping the streak going, the actress has once again served us a stunning all-black look, and we’re obsessed. Scroll ahead to know more.

The Mimi actress has recently appeared in a gorgeous black shimmery gown at designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil’s hosted cocktail night. They opened a new store in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda, and Kriti showed up at the celebration looking like a queen.

Kriti Sanon looks bewitching in this grand black custom gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. It flaunts a deep, plunging neckline that extends almost to her torso. The halter neck with tie-up detail at the back adds a s*xy appeal to the attire, while the flowy mesh cape gives a delicate contrast to it. The cutout pattern at the sides provides the mermaid with gown a risque touch and makes the entire silhouette look even more flattering.

The exquisite embroidery on the custom couture gown adds a luxurious touch to the outfit. The entire fit boasts gorgeous black rhinestone work all over it, along with beads and crystal embellishment. They give the dress a jazzy and glitzy effect, making Kriti Sanon shine like an actual diamond.

The actress recently dropped a video on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen dressing up for the event. She has chosen a middle parting, and her stylists have secured her hair in a tight neat bun. Kriti has said goodbye to a minimal aesthetic and went all in with a bold and daring makeup look. Taking the all-black theme too seriously, she has opted for smokey eyes and glossy nude lips.

The entire ensemble has come beautifully together with Kriti Sanon’s choice of accessories. She wears a statement diamond neckpiece that looks extremely classy and elegant on the lady in black.

Kriti’s look for Shantanu and Nikhil’s event is all things extra, and proves that she is the ultimate Param Sundari!

