Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding festivities have begun with a bang. Pictures from her mehendi ceremony are currently doing rounds on social media, and all the glitz and glamour have dazzled us. While the bride-to-be looks stunning in her heavily embroidered pista green lehenga, it’s her bridesmaid’s soft dreamy look that has us obsessed. We’re talking about Ananya and her elegant pastel pink lehenga that gave her a princess vibe. Scroll ahead as we decode her look.

The ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress arrived at Sohail Khan’s residence to attend her cousin’s mehendi recently. For the occasion, Ananya donned a gorgeous pink lehenga, designed by Amit Aggarwal and styled by Tanya Ghavri, that looked equal parts classy and modern.

Tanya shared Ananya Panday’s pictures on her Instagram handle, where she looked absolutely breathtaking. The actress ditched heavy embroidery and prints and flaunted a plain pleated accordion skirt. It gave her a delicate appeal that contrasted nicely with the statement blouse. The choli exhibited designer Amit Aggarwal’s signature metallic work all over it, off-shoulder sleeves, and a plunging neckline.

The risque blouse and minimal skirt gave Ananya Panday a perfect indo-western look. The actress made a bold choice by ditching the dupatta altogether and keeping things fuss-free. She completed the look by wearing a dainty pair of danglers by Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers.

Ananya went for a messy ponytail that enhanced her features even better. She opted for a dewy look with nude eyes and dark peachy lips for the makeup. The actress looked effortlessly ethereal in the outfit, and we cannot get over it anytime soon.

From walking for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week finale in a glamorous black dress to attending her cousin’s mehendi in a muted pink lehenga, Ananya Panday proves she can ace any look effortlessly. We cannot wait to see her outfit at Alanna Panday’s wedding on March 16.

