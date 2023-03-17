Scarlett Johansson is often compared to the Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Her voice, looks, and perfect hourglass figure can remind anyone of yesteryear’s diva. While similarities between them are uncanny, today, we focus on another picture of Scarlett, which gives us a major angelic vibe. It’s from Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2020, where the Black Widow actress looked like a Greek goddess. Scroll ahead to learn more.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2020 was a star-studded affair, and every celebrity looked exceptional. While there was no shortage of glitz and glamour on the red carpet, there was something special about Scarlett’s pristine outfit.

Scarlett Johansson wore a custom Oscar de le Renta off-shoulder silver dress for the event. It boasted a bandeau top with more than 1300 hand-crafted crystal embellishments. The liquid lamé fabric hugged the actress’s figure beautifully and gave her an angelic look. It is to note that Scarlett showed up at the Oscars 2020 in another bespoke Oscar de le Renta gown. While the award show gown flaunted a long trail, the after-party attire had a thigh-high slit to add ease and comfort to the outfit.

Check Out How Gorgeous Scarlett Looks Here

Scarlett Johansson looks absolutely gorgeous at the Vanity Fair #Oscars after-party. pic.twitter.com/Oh3lWjpwvw — Film Updates Back-Up (@TheFilmUpdates) February 10, 2020

The gown wrapped Scarlett Johansson’s body in modern-day toga style. The skirt, pleated under her right b**b, created an infinity drape illusion. It extended to her right shoulder and fell there slightly, keeping the delicate appeal of the outfit intact. The highlight of the gown is the strategic cutout at the left side of the waist. It helped Scarlett to showcase her gorgeous tattoo, which is of an eagle.

While the crystal embellishments added an edge to the attire, the silky material gives the outfit a feminine touch. It suits Scarlett’s personality completely, which screamed bold and beautiful.

Scarlett Johansson opted for a bronzed look, muted eyes and burgundy lips for the makeup. She wore her hair in a neat bun, leaving a wavy strand loose at the side. The actress completed the look with a pair of dainty tasselled crystal earrings and a studded grey clutch. She opted for strappy silver heels that accentuated the thigh-high slit even more.

Scarlett looks ethereal in the silver dress, but when does she ever disappoint?

