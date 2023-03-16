Ana de Armas can defy all odds when it comes to carrying a bold look and exuding glamour. The actress is among the Hollywood A-listers who has left everyone speechless with her acting skills. Apart from her work, it is the actress’ unmatchable style that never fails to catch the eye. She once ate it all and left no crumbs in a stunning silver glittery dress.

Ana is one of the Hollywood actresses who gracefully carries every bold look. She last played Marylin Monroe in Blonde and donned some stunning outfits. However, here are the details about the outfit she wore in a short film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Ana de Armas led Campari’s campaign movie, Entering Red, and played the role of a singer. The actress slipped into some beautiful dresses throughout the short film and gave away major outfit goals. A few scenes in the film saw her in a perfect party look wearing a halterneck silver glittery mini dress.

The dress featured a halterneck with a plunging neckline and a flowy finish through which she flaunted her s*xy cl*avage. The mini dress had an attached belt line and a slit. Ana de Armas layered the outfit with a black designer jacket as she left the hotel.

📷 | Ana de Armas para a campanha “Entering Red”. pic.twitter.com/559NfWVZ1Z — Ana de Armas Brasil • Fã-clube (@anadearmasbr) January 22, 2019

Coming to her makeup, The Grey Man’s actress carried a light look with a n*de base and contour, matching blush, lipstick that matched her tone and smokey kohl eyeshades and a thick layer of mascara. The actress completed her look with her softly curled black hair that every girl would want to sport to a party.

Ana de Armas in ENTERING RED. pic.twitter.com/lHRxO83qrl — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 24, 2020

What do you think about Ana‘s look? Let us know in the comments.

For more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Shone Bright Like A Star In A White Seamless Slip Gown & Added A Touch Of Spice With Deep-V Neckline Flaunting Her Cle*vage!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News