When it comes to red carpet looks, Megan Fox surely knows how to turn on the heat. From sheer gowns to the boldest silhouettes, the actress can pull off risqué outfits with ease and grace. Talking about her gutsy sartorial picks, one of her s*xiest attires has to be the one she wore on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021. She appeared in a strappy red gown by designer Peter Dundas that flaunted cutout patterns and a plunging neckline. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Dundas ruled Oscars 2023 by dressing up some of the biggest names in Hollywood in the s*xiest, barely-there outfits. His signature style was also seen at Met Gala 2021 when Megan wore the iconic revealing red gown.

The theme for Met Gala 2021 was ‘In America: The Lexicon Of Fashion.’ Megan Fox understood the assignment perfectly and dominated the red carpet with her bold and glamorous scarlet gown. The shimmery fabric left a long trail that gave her attire an extravagant appeal. But the highlight, of course, was the plunging neckline that revealed her entire chest and went down to her torso. Instead of keeping it all bare, Dundas added a criss-cross pattern in the V-space of her neckline. It made the outfit look dramatic and added an oomph factor to it.

Check Out The Dress Here:

The same criss-cross cutout pattern was observed at either side of her waist, extending until her hips. Megan Fox revealed to Vogue that her outfit was inspired by Dracula and Goth fashion. The thigh-high slit on one of the sides accentuated the theme even further. The backless design greatly contrasted the gown’s modest full sleeves that amplified the fabric’s hand-embroidered embellishment.

Megan Fox went all in with accessory pieces, which worked like a charm together. She chose a pair of red sky-high heels with a strappy buckle on the ankle. The red and yellow crystal danglers in her ears perfectly complemented her outfit’s bling. The main element of her entire look was her hairdo, which boasted a long braid and sleek bang. It gave her the retro and goth look that she was aiming for effortlessly.

Megan Fox opted for her signature soft-glam eyes and red lips for the makeup. Given that the actress made her Met Gala debut in this ensemble, it will always be iconic.

