



Rihanna is known for her bold & s*xy style, if not as a singer. She has carved her journey as a singer, entrepreneur, lover and mother. She can literally do all of the above and still give her fans content on fashion skills. Whenever she steps outside, she always tries to maintain a balance between fashion trends and her own magic. She never shied away from wearing revealing clothes and being vocal about her needs. Her beauty brand and lingerie brand is quite famous among fashion enthusiasts. And today, we bring you to the time when Rihanna took the internet on fire with her sultry looks! Check out below!

RiRi has announced her second pregnancy, and at the 95th Academy Awards, the singer flaunted her baby bump in a stunning black sheer top with a latex material bralette and completed the look with a body-hugging skirt featuring some cut-out detailing on the hips. The pregger served lewks and how!

Rihanna has millions of followers who admire her for her Fenty Beauty products, some love her for Savage lingerie collections, and some just follow her for being ‘HER’. One of her fan pages shared these two monochrome pictures, where Rihanna looked nothing less than a stunner as she can be seen wearing a tiny black bra and th*ng and paired it with mesh-patterned stockings, giving an ample amount of peek of her b*tts. She completed the look with a latex material overcoat.

Check out the post shared on Twitter here:

For accessories, Rihanna opted for some statement neckpieces and a pair of earrings. For makeup, RiRi went with the Siren look, where her eyes had a smokey winged finish with lots of mascara, contoured cheeks, and defined brows and, as the pictures were in black and white, the lip colour couldn’t be identified, but I think it was some dark bold colours to balance the look. She kept her hair open, flowing over her shoulders and accentuated the look with black pump heels.

Are you enticed by Rihanna’s alluring looks? Let us know if you like reading RiRi’s fashion looks!

