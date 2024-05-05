Kate Middleton, who has been absent from the public eye since earlier this year, is reportedly ready to return to the spotlight, a source told InTouch Weekly. The Duchess of Whales, who had taken a break from Royal duties amid her cancer diagnosis, is reportedly responding well to chemotherapy. A source claims that after the long absence, Kate plans her comeback but will only do so when a few details are ironed out.

Recently, fashion designer and close friend of the duchess, Amaia Arrieta, told the Telegraph that the Royal couple are “going through hell” amid Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. Despite the dire prognosis, a source told InTouch the chemotherapy is seemingly going well, saying, “She’s nearing the end of her treatment, and the doctors believe she’s responding positively.”

The Source revealed that Prince William’s returning to Royal duties is a good sign of Kate’s recovery. The Source added, “[William] wouldn’t have felt right leaving her at home for something like that if she wasn’t feeling well.”

The Source revealed Kate was anticipating her return to the public eye and plans to do so soon. However, Kate Middleton is reportedly waiting to smooth out a few things at home before she makes her comeback. The Source claimed Kate is waiting to ensure her children are safe and back to their regular routine before she officially returns. They said, “Making sure her children feel safe and secure has been and will always be Kate’s top priority. But once she’s gotten everyone back into a routine at home, she’ll likely make her official comeback.”

The Source also told InTouch Weekly that they think Kate might resume her royal duties with an event that honors cancer patients.

The pragmatic assertions contrasted the Royal couple’s go-to designer, Amaia Arrieta, sharing they were going through a difficult time. Meanwhile, William, who appeared at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, said they were doing well.

