Bianca Censori is taking her raunchy fashion to a whole new level! After her daring sheer top fashion recently, she has dared to go bare and flash her butt*cks while going out for lunch with Kanye West. The internet is at the loss of words seeing her in such explicit outfits. Scroll below for the deets.

Bianca and Kanye are always in the news for their controversial behavior or outfits. The netizens will never forget their European trip from last year when the couple was banned by a boat company in Venice for their NSFW activity with other people onboard the ferry. Her outfits are equally outrageous, and they have been bolder with every passing day. Meanwhile, Ye maintains his full-covered-up looks as people accuse him of controlling Bianca and making her dress that way.

After her almost topless look, Bianca Censori decided to cover them up and wore a beige fitted top but chose to go braless. However, this time, she decided to go bottomless and wore thong underwear only as she stepped out for a lunch date with her husband, Kanye West, at the historic Chateau Marmont, as per Daily Mail UK. Bianca completed her look with a tan cap and a pair of black heels.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori’s husband, Kanye West, was all covered up, wearing his signature black hooded sweatshirt and coordinating trousers. A fan page called ‘kanyewestbianca’ posted a video on Instagram. Commenting on the post one user wrote, “Clearly Life of a billionaire wife is different from ordinary people.” Clearly Life of a billionaire wife is different from ordinary people.”

Another wrote, “She looks cold, that’s sad.”

Followed by one user saying, “Utterly classless but to be expected. Proving no amount of cash buys class.”

Another person on social media stated, “These 2 Subhumans along with MSM trying to normalize going out in your underwear, showing your tits and fanny to the world

They need to be institutionalised.”

“Bianca Censori, UnCensorid,” wrote another.

Followed by one saying, “Nope. Not entering my restaurant with your ass exposed.”

And, “Bianca Censori looks insane walking around in public constantly naked and she shouldn’t be allowed to do so. Cover up girl it’s inappropriate and must be uncomfortable.”

Check out the video here.

