Kanye West Sued By Former Employees He Allegedly Labeled "New Slaves" Over "Racist Jabs" & Unpaid Wages

Kanye West’s legal troubles continue to mount. The rapper who was recently sued by a security guard over discrimination against black employees is now being sued by former employees over alleged “racist jabs.”

In the new lawsuit, former employees accused Kanye West and former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos of “fostering a racist environment” and refusing to compensate them for the work despite forcing them to put in “insanely long hours.”

Deadline reported that the lawsuit was filed by West’s YEEZY VAN streaming service app employees. The app was developed to promote West’s music albums.

Kanye West lawsuit allegations explored

In the lawsuit, the employees alleged they were forced to work long hours remotely and mostly communicated with each other on Slack. The employees, who were allegedly promised $120,000 on completing the app, asserted that when they asked to be paid, they did not hear back from the employers.

The employees also claimed they were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements. The plaintiffs were reportedly threatened with layoffs if they refused to sign the document.

The employees also alleged their colleagues were subjected to racist jabs and were even called “new slaves” by West. In addition to unpaid wages and compensation for overtime, the plaintiffs are asking for damages suffered through emotional distress.

The lawsuit alleged Bianca Censori, allegedly “one worker of a file-sharing link containing hardcore sexual activity,” to be used for the development of West’s porn app.

The new lawsuit comes two months after a security guard sued West, alleging Black employees were subjected to “less favorable treatment than their white counterparts.”

