Almost a year after the ‘Scandoval’ drama, former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss announced in April 2024 that she had found love again with businessman Matthew Dunn. However, fans were shocked that the romance did not last a month.

Rachel Leviss has finally opened up about her short-lived relationship, revealing the reason behind her break-up with Matthew Dunn. The 29-year-old revealed that her ex’s words and actions were not in sync, as he said one thing in their relationship but did another.

Rachel Leviss’ Reveals the Reason Behind Split with Matthew Dunn

On the new episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, Leviss spoke in detail about what went wrong between her and Dunn. She disclosed how her former partner promised her not to do certain things but did the opposite. For instance, Rachel Leviss had asked Dunn not to post their pictures on social media because their relationship was in a pretty stage, as they had only been dating for a month.

However, after the couple attended a music festival in April, Dunn updated his profile picture on Facebook and included Leviss in it. This forced the reality star to make their relationship public. “The media caught wind of that, and it was just this whole thing,” she said in the podcast.

Leviss added that it was hard to end the relationship, but it was something she had to do. “It was sad because we had a good connection and good conversation, and he was emotionally stable and intelligent. Obviously, those are standard things, but those were new things for me to experience,” she said.

Leviss Confirmed Her Relationship with Dunn in April

After the Facebook posting incident, Leviss’ rep confirmed that she was dating Dunn, an investment CEO. “It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels. They met a little over a month ago and are friends, just getting to know each other. They met and are hanging out,” the rep said.

Further talking about why Dunn had posted her picture on FB without her consent, Leviss revealed, “It just seemed like maybe he either had an impulse control issue, because we agreed not to do that — or he wanted to post to show me off.”

Leviss’s relationship with Dunn made news as it was the first time the reality star had dated someone after taking a break from romantic relationships following the Scandoval controversy. Last year, she made headlines when her affair with her VPR co-star Tom Sandoval was exposed, despite the latter being in a committed relationship with his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, for nine years.

