Heidi Klum is a renowned model, television host, producer, and businesswoman known for the reality show Project Runway and now America’s Got Talent. The model is known for her trend-raising fashion, and now her daughter Leni Klum has also adopted Mama Klum’s sensational sense of styling. The mother-daughter duo is flaunting their envious figures on their exotic vacation in Italy. Scroll below for the deets.

She once ranked second on Forbes’ list of the World’s Top-Earning Models and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for thirteen years. Heidi is a popular personality on Instagram with over 12.1 million followers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the model/entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Her daughter, Leni, has over 1.9 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Page Six has obtained pictures of Heidi Klum and Leni Klum from the beaches of Sardinia, Italy. Heidi and her daughter Leni were there with their respective partners. Heidi wore an orange, purple, and yellow printed bikini with a leaf pattern, flaunting her well-toned figure. She shielded her face from the sun with a beige baseball cap and sunglasses.

Heidi Klum adorned her look with dainty gold jewelry, including a chained necklace and a bracelet. The bikini top had hooped rings in the front, and the bottom had tie-up detailing.

The America’s Got Talent judge had her golden locks loosely tied and put on loads of sunscreen. The German supermodel put on lip balm to moisturize her lips. On the other hand, Tom Kaulitz sported neon green trunks.

Meanwhile, Heidi’s daughter Leni Klum sported a white bikini with red lining. The 20-year-old showed PDA like her mother. Leni was lying on top of her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky. They have been together for more than a year.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

