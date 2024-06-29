Anne Hathaway is royally beautiful and has been ruling our hearts since the Princess Diaries days. The Oscar winner never disappoints her fans with her red-carpet looks and magazine covers. While scrolling through social media, we came across Anne’s red carpet look from 2022, in which she effortlessly nailed a dazzling look. Keep scrolling for more.

Anne got her breakthrough in 2001’s The Princess Diaries, and there was no looking back for her after that. She appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Brokeback Mountain and Les Miserables, for which she won the Academy Award. Anne is one of the most accomplished actresses in Hollywood and was among the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2015. Her movies have grossed over $6.8 billion at the worldwide box office.

While scrolling through social media platform X [formerly Twitter], we came across Anne Hathaway’s red carpet pictures from 2022’s 29th annual Elle Women in Hollywood celebrations. Her midnight blue dazzling gown stole the show. She paired it with a diamond necklace, and the actress looked stunning, to say the least. Anne wore a midnight navy blue sheath dress from Ralph Lauren. The outfit featured a thin strip of fabric down the spine, exposing her sensuous back. The dress featured a plunging neckline.

Anne Hathaway’s outfit was covered in sequins and silver metallic beads. Anne sported a statement diamond serpent choker from Bulgari, a bracelet, and her gold wedding band for accessories.

Anne Hathaway looked radiant with her dewey makeup. She sported a sheer foundation base and peachy-brightened cheeks. The Oscar-winning actress donned black eyeliners and coral-peach lipstick for the eyes, which looked radiant on her skin tone. The actress sported bangs, and her hair was styled in loose waves, but she kept it open and casual.

Check out the pictures here:

Anne Hathaway wearing Ralph Lauren at ELLE’s 2022 Women in Hollywood event. pic.twitter.com/DTUAqNcH8T — Your Fashion Site (@YourFashionSite) October 18, 2022

#AnneHathaway poche ore fa alla 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration pic.twitter.com/JEObTXormz — Anne Hathaway Italy (@HathawayItalia) October 18, 2022

still thinking about anne hathaway wearing ralph lauren at the elle's women in hollywood event last year pic.twitter.com/v1uZUkkOa6 — ؘ (@glossyvuitton) January 28, 2023

On the work front, Anne Hathaway was last seen in The Idea of You, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Looks Radiating As She Exudes Elegance & Charm In Her Maternity Fashion – Check Out Her Three Latest Attires That Have Captivated Us!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News