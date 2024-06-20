America Got Talent judge Howie Mandel has revealed certain gruesome details about her wife Terry Mandel’s injuries with her visible skull after a scary fall. The 68-year-old comedian appeared on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark and shared the detailed experience when he found her wife lying in a pool of blood.

Explaining to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Mandel revealed recalling, “We partied. It was too much. She was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don’t know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. She fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, fell on the floor, and broke her cheek.”

Mandel later posted a graphic image of his wife which the producers flashed, revealing a two-inch cut on her forehead and a dark purple bruise around her eye. He confessed that he panicked upon seeing the blood flowing from her head.

He explained, “Blood is pooling out and I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up. I freaked.” Mandel further recalled calling the hotel staff rather than calling 911. He revealed that the hotel staff sent 10 security guards to his room to look at the situation. Mandel then went on to joke about the situation, expressing that when security arrived and saw all the blood, it didn’t bode well for his situation.

To this, Consuelos teased, “It’s a crime scene!” Mandel continued, “If someone was ever beat up in that room, I promise it would be me. I am the most annoying person in the world. My wife is a saint.”

The actor finally revealed that Terry was brought to the hospital and she is now “absolutely perfect”. He shared that she does not have “a scar” and “she’s beautiful”. He quipped playfully, “People said, ‘What happened?’ and she said, ‘Vegas.’”

