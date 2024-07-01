Dua Lipa made her relationship with Callum Turner public in May 2024 after months of speculation. However, even before the pop singer and the actor made their romance official, they had been spotted having PDA-filled moments on many occasions.

From attending awards after-parties together to going on breakfast dates, the couple looks so much in love on each outing. And while Dua Lipa is a pop sensation, her boyfriend is also fairly popular, thanks to his acting career. Here are some interesting details about Callum Turner, the man of Dua Lipa’s dreams.

Callum Turner Started His Career as a Model

Born on February 15th, 1990, Callum Turner is a London native raised by a single mother. He left his schooling midway to play football semi-professionally and eventually started modelling in 2010, working with brands like Reebok and Next. He then ventured into acting with short films before making his television debut with small roles in 2012, appearing in shows like Leaving, The Town, and The Borgias.

Turner made his Film Debut with Queen and Country

Turner got his big break in the film industry when he landed the lead role in John Boorman’s film Queen and Country opposite Vanessa Kirby. Interestingly, the two actors began dating after the film’s release and were in a relationship till 2019. Turner then made appearances in films like Victor Frankenstein and Assassin’s Creed and shot to fame with his role as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In 2024, he impressed the audiences with his main role in the Apple TV+ war drama series Masters of the Air.

The Actor Does Not Have an Instagram Account

In a world full of social media show-offs, Turner likes to stay off the grid and does not have an Instagram handle. So whichever profiles you find with the actor’s name are just his fan accounts. “I don’t go to events, and I don’t have Instagram. I have a pretty low-key life, and I enjoy that, but I also love acting,” Turner said in an earlier interview.

Turner Sparked Dating Rumors with Dua Lipa in January 2024

Turner was first seen with the singer in January 2024 as the two danced and reportedly kissed at the Masters of the Air premiere’s after-party in LA. The two were then repeatedly seen kissing and hugging each other on various occasions and accompanied each other to the Grammys and the BAFTA Awards.

In May 2024, Dua made her relationship Instagram official by sharing a picture in which she and Turner embraced each other. Though the picture had been taken from behind, fans were quick to notice that it was Turner. “sunshineeeeeee :))))),” Dua captioned the post. The couple has been going strong ever since.

