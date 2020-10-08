Megan Fox Wants A Baby From Machine Gun Kelly? All Scoop Inside!

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. Both began dating around the time when they collaborated for his massively popular music video, “Bloody Valentine.” However, it was only in July this year that the couple made it official on Instagram. Following which, the duo had shared several adorable PDA moments for their fans on Instagram.

Recently, Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly, had appeared on The Howard Stern Show’s latest episode and revealed that he is ready to get married to Megan with comedian Pete Davidson as his best man. While his recent revelation has once again sparked off the speculations of their marriage, other reports suggest that the Transformers stars want babies.

According to OK Magazine, MGK and Megan Fox have already started to plan the future together. An unnamed source said, “Megan’s talking more babies, marriage, the whole nine yards and Colson’s totally game.” The rapper is now head over heels and there’s “rapid-fire romance” for the two.

“He’s telling friends he hit the jackpot with Megan, who’s always been keen on a big family and would love nothing more than to make it happen with Colson. He’s a wonderful guy who’s making her feel alive again,” said the unnamed source to the publication.

The report also stated that the friends of the couple have an opinion that the relationship is moving too fast and that both stars need to take it slowly. The friends of the couple, all of whom go unnamed, said to the publication, “They really don’t care what other people think. As far as they’re concerned, their love is the real deal and they’re in it for keeps.”

Recently Meghan Fox had divorced her husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year. The couple share three children Noah Shannon,(now 8) Bodhi Ransom (now 6) and Journey River (now 4).

