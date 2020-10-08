AC/DC Making A Comeback With New Single ‘Shot In The Dark’ In November & Fans Can’t Keep Calm Already

Iconic rock band AC/DC have unveiled their first single, “Shot in the Dark”, since 2014. It is part of their highly anticipated album, “POWER UP”, which will release on November 13.

“It’s got that great AC/DC vibe about it, great swagger, and a good rock and roll chant,” lead guitarist Angus Young told Rolling Stone about the new single.

“The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip (of alcohol) in the night or a few shots in the dark. I was very glad that when the record company heard it (that) they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear,” AC/DC member Angus Young added.

AC/DC also consists of lead vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who has been performing with the group since 2014 and is the nephew of Angus.

For the album, AC/DC reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien, who worked on “Black Ice” in 2008 and “Rock or Bust” in 2014.

