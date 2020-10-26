Cardi B is having the best time in her life. After her split with husband Offset, she seems to be enjoying a little more. She hasn’t looked back ever since and boldly flaunts her singlehood. The rapper knows how to turn heads with whatever she does and especially her fashion.

Advertisement

Recently, Offset was detained by the cops, and he shocked his fans by live-streaming the entire incident on Instagram. On the same day, Cardi posted some real s*xy pictures of her on her Instagram. Check them out below.

Advertisement

Cardi B has turned heads in a skintight orange dress, which she posted on Instagram. Her dress featured a daring thigh-high split. The singer shared the pic to Instagram on October 24, the same day her husband Offset, shocked fans by live streaming Beverly Hills cops pulling him over. Cardi captioned her stunning pic, “Sassy lil b***h,” as she clutched a pink, snakeskin Hermes Birkin bag in her hand, and posed beside a black Rolls Royce worth $300k. Check out the picture below:

Cardi B paired her bright orange dress with matching strappy heels. She pulled her hair back into a messy hair bun. Later in the evening, she posted a clip of herself seemingly riding in the same car as her hubby. “Trump supporters are everywhere,” she says in the clip, before adding, “I’m scared… We’re gonna get jumped.”

Although Offset was not charged or arrested, he was handcuffed, on the side of the street. A member of the public alleged to have seen someone “waving guns” from his vehicle.

In the video, Cardi B’s ex-husband Offset is seen wearing a red baseball cap and talks to cops while sitting behind the steering wheel. He is then heard telling the police officers that he would not be getting out of the car. Viewers watching his Instagram Live then heard him say, “I’m not [going to] move my hands from my steering wheel,” before attempting to identify himself, adding, “You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans. That’s why they’re following me bro.”

Anyway, now you tell us, what do you think about Cardi B’s hot avatar?

Must Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Turned Closer Than Ever Amid The Pandemic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube