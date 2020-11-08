The U.S. is in a celebratory mode after Joe Biden is declared as the 46th President. Everyone is in a party mode and cannot stop expressing their excitement. Well, this new beginning has already started proving to be a good move for Miley Cyrus.

Wondering, why are we saying this? Well, for that you have to read further and find out what happened with Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit single Party in the U.S.A. re-entered the charts on Saturday, following the announcement of the Democratic ticket’s presidential election win. When the news broke in the morning, a non-official Twitter account under President-elect Joe Biden name wrote: “Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’” The account was later suspended by Twitter, but it got the point across.

Just under two hours later, the Twitter account Chart Data reported that the song had broken through the iTunes Top 200 chart in the U.S. Multiple radio stations across the country have since picked up the song. Miley Cyrus responded to her song’s reemergence via Twitter, sharing her excitement for Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory. “Now this is a party in the U.S.A.!” she wrote. Check out her post below:

Cyrus also retweeted videos shared by her fans, showing people out in the streets of New York City, Washington D.C. and other cities, jamming and singing along to the track.

Well, not only Miley Cyrus but many Hollywood stars too have been expressing their excitement and happiness over this win on Social Media. In October, Cyrus hosted an Instagram Live with Kamal Harris, in which the then vice-presidential candidate spoke to the importance of voting and how young people can make a difference in today’s political environment. Harris also shared her campaign trail playlist and her favourite song, “Work That” by Mary J. Blige.

Well, it surely is time for a party in the U.S.A., and we are sure Miley must be elated with her song re-entering the charts.

Do you like Miley Cyrus’ Party In The U.S.A. song?

