Brad Pitt Eager To End The Bad Blood With Angelina Jolie? His Recent Action Suggests So!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been grabbing all eyeballs recently, courtesy their custody battle. The actress was shaken up after one of her lawyers representing the case quit. But, now it looks like the case may soon head for another twist.

Advertisement

Last month their feud heated up as Brad and Angelina each called upon their witnesses to be cross-examined before a private judge. Brad even wanted to fight for 50-50 custody of their kids. But, now he wants this ugliness to end. Continue reading further to get all the scoop.

Advertisement

According to reports in The Sun, Brad Pitt was spotted visiting his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s LA home where she lives with her six children Madox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

An insider revealed to the portal, “Brad drove into the estate in the afternoon – he was hard to miss in his white Tesla sports car. He stayed for around an hour-and-a-half and then he sped away from a private exit he doesn’t normally use. He was clearly doing all he could to avoid being seen.”As The Sun previously reported, Brad Pitt had been making trips to the ritzy Los Feliz compound for much of lockdown – before his battle with Angelina Jolie hit a roadblock.

The insider further revealed, “He’s still desperate for all the ugliness to end, even though it’s like pulling teeth seeing eye to eye with Angelina about virtually anything these days. Brad’s big concern in all this is making some sort of peace, for the kids’ sakes as well as his and Angelina’s.This ugliness has gone on way too long, and it’s his greatest wish for them to resolve as much as possible outside of the courtroom. Whatever gets decided by the judge, they’ll be co-raising the kids for the rest of their lives. He’s willing to be the bigger person, and it’s a positive sign that he’s spending time with Angie again, for sure.”

Earlier it was reported that Brad Pitt is leaving no stones unturned in what can be termed as one of the most expensive custody battles in the history of Hollywood. The Fight Club star has called on 21 witnesses to give evidence in the case, which is taking place behind closed doors via Zoom. Angelina Jolie meanwhile is calling seven witnesses to give evidence.

What do you think about Brad Pitt’s move? Do you really think this battle between him and Angelina Jolie end?

Must Read: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Take Their Relationship To Next Level & It Is Not Marriage!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube