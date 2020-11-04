Miley Cyrus REACTS To Rumours Of Unfollowing Kendall Jenner & Others Over Controversial Birthday Bash!

Miley Cyrus is known for doing what she wants. The beauty is barely bothered about what the world thinks. Recently, she was dragged into a controversy over Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash. The Victoria’s Secret Model held a grand celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic and not many were happy about it.

For the unversed, Kendall celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday. Owing to the same, she celebrated a Halloween themed bash. The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick were amongst others in attendance. Pictures of the same went viral in no time with fans criticizing the stars over not maintaining social distancing and basis protocols amid the pandemic.

Many Miley Cryus fans even speculated that the Midnight Sky singer unfollowed each and every celebrity who was a part of the birthday party. However, the singer is not setting the records straight as she reacted to it all on Instagram a while back.

Actually, a fan had shared screenshots of Miley Cyrus’ following, which notices that she isn’t following Kendall Jenner, The Weeknd and others. However, the singer claimed that she never followed any of them in the first place.

Reacting to it all, Miley took to the comment section and wrote, “Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris.”

Well, no more speculations required. But we’re glad that Miley has been actively urging fans to cast their votes for the US Elections 2020.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner has come to her rescue. She appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live and claimed that every attendee underwent a test before being a part of the bash.

“At Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in And everybody was tested a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously,” said Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian was recently detected positive for COVID-19 and the struggle has been real for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty.

