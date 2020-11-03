Star Wars Fame John Boyega Contacted By Disney After Speaking Against Them

The decades-old franchise Star Wars have developed over the period. Let it be in the storytelling department or its treatment to the diverse characters, Disney is making sure to keep a balanced view of the things.

This doesn’t mean, they’re achieving it because stars like John Boyega, Oscar Isaac haven’t been incredibly happy about the way their characters have been treated in the saga. The way John’s character Finn’s character arc, was treated, he wasn’t happy about the same.

In one of his interviews this year, he went against Star Wars’ production house Disney and said, “[What] I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good.”

In his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he informed about getting contacted by Disney. He said, “It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation. There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like.”

“I’d hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer. I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it,” added Star Wars star John Boyega.

